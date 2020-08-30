Development/For! and The Progressives have lead in Riga City Council polls

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Two parties, Development/For! and The Progressives, have a lead in the early election to the Riga City Council with 25.85% after 76.5% of ballot papers were counted, local news agency LETA reported citing the Central Election Commission.

According to its data, the Social Democratic Party "Harmony" comes in second with 17.39% of the vote. It is followed by New Unity (14.84%), All for Latvia! - For Fatherland and Freedom Party - The Latvian National Independence Movement (9.56%), Honor to Serve Riga (7.72%), the Latvian Russian Union (6.67%) and the New Conservative Party (6.32%).

The vote in the early election to the Riga City Council ended in Latvia at 22:00 on Saturday. A total of 156 polling stations opened in Riga and citizens were able to cast their votes at any of them.

Voters will elect 60 deputies to the Council out of 707 candidates, combined into 15 lists. To enter the Council, a political movement must overcome the five-percent threshold.