Montreal protesters topple monument to first Prime Minister of Canada

OTTAWA, August 30. /TASS/. Residents of Montreal protesting against racism toppled the monument to John A. Macdonald, the first Prime Minister of Canada, CBC TV channel reported Saturday.

The incident took place after a protest against racism, during which the protesters also demanded to cut funding to the police. Some protesters then went to a park where the monument was located. They tied a rope to the statue and toppled it off its base. The statue had its head cracked off as it fell.

Montreal mayor Valerie Plant expressed strongly condemned this act of vandalism in her Twitter and claimed that the police will investigate.

Monuments to Prime Minister John Macdonald have been desecrated before, including in Montreal. According to anti-racism activists, the first Prime Minister was an "architect of genocide of Canada’s indigenous population.".