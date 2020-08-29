Eight officers under investigation following detainee's death in South Ossetia - President

TSKHINVAL, August 29. /TASS/. Eight officers of South Ossetia’s Interior Ministry are under investigation following the death of a detainee in Tkhinval. The tragedy was the result of unprofessionalism and extreme outrage of law enforcement officers, the republic’s President Anatoly Bibilov said in his address to the citizens on Saturday.

"The unprofessionalism and extreme outrage of the law enforcement officers led to the tragedy. The investigation of all the circumstances of his death (of the detainee in Tskhinval - TASS) is under my personal control. Eight officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs are under investigation. The investigation must be strictly impartial and prompt. Any delays in the investigation are unacceptable. I am sure that those responsible for his death will be punished with the full force of the law, regardless of their position and rank, "the President said.

The head of the republic promised that he would personally control the investigation so that "not a single culprit could escape responsibility."

Bibilov expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased. He also stressed that it was unacceptable for the tragedy to be used for achievement of someone’s unscrupulous goals and to become a pretext for undermining the internal political situation in the republic."

"I am calling on all political forces, the entire public of the republic to be prudent and accountable for every word and appeal uttered. It is simply immoral and humanly unacceptable when politicians use the tragedy that has occurred to satisfy their personal ambitions. Any calls aimed at undermining political stability in the republic are unacceptable. I say it again: the law should be above all in the republic, and all those guilty of the tragedy should be held responsible with the full force of the law," the President said.

On situation in Tskhinval

Several hundred people gathered in central Tskhinval on Friday following reports of a death of a local resident who had been detained on the previous day on suspicion of assassination attempt on Interior Minister Igor Naniev. People demanded resignation of the government.

On Friday evening, South Ossetia’s Prime Minister Erik Pukhayev said he was stepping down due to the demands of the rally participants.

On Saturday, the President relieved from office Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev and dismissed the government of the republic.

Earlier, the President also suspended the Interior Minister for the duration of the investigation. He also took under control the investigation of both the assassination attempt and the excess of power, which may have led to the death of a detainee.

The parliament of South Ossetia during the emergency session on Saturday approved an appeal to the president on the resignation of the Prosecutor General Uruzmag Dzhagaev.