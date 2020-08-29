Format of next EAEU summit to be defined

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Format of the next meeting of leaders of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) scheduled for autumn in Minsk is to be defined, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"The format of the summit is to be determined," the Kremlin representative said.

The previous meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union took place in May in a videoconference format. As the BelTA news agency reported then, according to its results the next summit was planned to be held face-to-face in Minsk in October or November.