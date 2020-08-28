Head of South Ossetian Cabinet announced resignation following people’s demand

TSKHINVAL, August 28. /TASS/. Head of the South Ossetian government Erik Pukhayev announced his resignation, the press service of South Ossetian President and Governmetn told TASS Friday.

"Head of the government of the Republic of South Ossetia Erik Pukhayev announced his resignation. In his address to the people of the republic, the head of the cabinet noted that he thought his decision through and considers it right," the press service said.

On Friday, several hundred people gathered in downtown Tskhinval, following report of the death of a local, apprehended earlier over suspicion of attempted attack on the republic’s Minister of the Interior. The citizens demanded resignation of the government.