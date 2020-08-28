Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 71,300

MINSK, August 28. /TASS/. As many as 181 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 71,300, the country’ health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 71,346 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 181.

"A total of 667 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak (six patient during the past day)," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 69,887 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 237 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,504,964 people, or 15% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 7,543 during the day. The effective reproduction number (Rt), or the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, for the past eight days is 1.2.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.