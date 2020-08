MINSK, August 28. /TASS/. There are no Russian soldiers in Belarus as it is capable of ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity by its own, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

Not a single soldier from Russia has crossed our border. We are able to manage on our own. And we will be able to quieten down anyone should he approach the western border of the Union State without any hesitation," he said.