Norwegian diplomat to be expelled from Russia didn’t violate any rules, Oslo says

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Norwegian diplomat who has been declared persona non grata by Russia’s Foreign Ministry did not violate rules and was occupied exclusively with diplomatic activity, the NRK TV and radio company stated on Friday citing Norway’s Foreign Ministry.

"Our embassy in Moscow was informed by Russia’s Foreign Ministry that one of our diplomats had been declared persona non grata in Russia. This is absolutely unfounded. Our diplomat did not violate any rules and worked completely within the framework of diplomatic service," spokeswoman for Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Guri Solberg told NRK.

"The deportation of a Russian diplomat from Norway is connected to the espionage investigation and is justified by the fact that he committed actions incompatible with his diplomatic role," she stated.

As Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, Moscow expels one of the senior diplomats working at the Norwegian Embassy. The diplomat must leave Russia in three days. "Due to the unfriendly step of the Norwegian government, which declared a Russian diplomat persona non grata on August 18, on August 28, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Russia Rune Resaland was summoned by the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was informed that as a tit-for-tat measure, a senior diplomat of the Norwegian Embassy had been declared persona non grata. His accreditation in Russia will run out in three days. This is the same time provided by the Norwegians for our staff member to leave," the ministry said.

On August 18, the Norwegian Foreign Ministry reported that a Russian diplomat would be deported from Norway because allegedly "he has engaged in actions that are incompatible with his role and status as a diplomat." Later, Norway’s Verdens Gang newspaper claimed that Alexander Stekolshchikov, an employee of the Russian trade mission to Norway, was the Russian diplomat set to be expelled.