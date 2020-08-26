In Italy number of daily new COVID-19 cases reaches May values

\ROME, August 26. /TASS/. Number of new coronavirus infections in Italy has increased over 24 hours by 1,367, which is the highest value since the beginning of May. This information was made public on Wednesday by Italy’s Health Ministry.

The daily number of new infections in Italy has surpassed a thousand on August 22, the next day 1,210 new cases were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 262,540 with 206,329 patients having recovered and 35,458 fatalities. Over the past 24 hours due to the complications of the coronavirus infection 13 patients have died.

Over 93,000 people were tested for the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the average of 50,000 tests a day. The number of patients in the country’s hospitals has decreased by three compared to the data on Tuesday. The number of patients in the intensive therapy units has increased by three with the total of 69.

The highest number (269) of new infections is registered in northern Lombardy which was considered a ground zero of a local outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. 162 people got infected in the capital region of Lazio where the number of patients hospitalized is traditionally high. The number of infections grows in Tuscany as well. The experts connect the growth in infections with residents’ summer travel, including abroad.