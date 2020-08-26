Nobel winner visits Belarus’ Investigative Committee over case against opposition council

MINSK, August 26. /TASS/. Winner of the Nobel Prize in literature Svetlana Alexievich visited the Belarusian Investigative Committee on Wednesday. According to a TASS correspondent, she was summoned for questioning in relation to the case on charges of calls to seize state power, opened after the creation of the opposition’s Coordination Council.

The Nobel laureate told journalists who were waiting for her that she doesn’t consider herself guilty of anything and thanked them for the support. "I am going [there] being absolutely calm, I don’t feel guilty. And I think that we did everything legally. The goal of the Coordination Council is to unite the society, to help overcome the political crisis. We are not talking about a coup. We are witnessing the creation of Belarusian nation. The Belarusian brand has emerged: we are proposing a peaceful way. This is what the time demands today, when human life is valuable and people value their lives. What we saw in the first three days is outdated already, we need to talk to each other," she said.

The writer also admitted that the opposition in Belarus is not strong enough to resolve the political argument with the authorities without outside help. "Our committee, we won’t cope with this situation. Unfortunately, our civic society is strong but not that strong. And that is why we need global help, may be Russia’s too, if we can attract it together," she said.

"My ideal would be a person carrying a green and red flag in one hand and a white, red and white one in another," the Nobel prize winner added.

The members of the Coordination Council’s presidium who arrived together with the writer waited for her by the Investigative Committee’s building.