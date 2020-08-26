Russian-Chinese fight against COVID-19 to encourage bilateral cooperation — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 26. /TASS/. The successful joint fight of China and Russia against the novel coronavirus pandemic will serve as a strong impetus towards further development of cooperation between both states, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in a congratulatory letter sent on the occasion of the launch of the Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation.

"While the coronavirus pandemic is raging all over the world, China and Russia wholeheartedly help and support each other, launching the Years of Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation at a stipulated time, which fully reflects the high level of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China in the new age," the message published by Xinhua news agency says.

"I am confident that the successful practice of a unified fight of China and Russia against the epidemic will be a strong impetus to expand cooperation and partnership between both states," Xi Jinping said.

In late December 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on holding the Years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovation Cooperation in 2020-2021.