Healthcare workers to be inoculated against COVID-19 parallel with phase 3 of trials

KIEV, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian doctors recorded another 1,670 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has exceeded 110,000, Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council reported on its website on Wednesday.

According to the council, 36 people died in the past 24 hours of complications caused by COVID-19, while 584 patients recovered.