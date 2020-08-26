Tikhanovskaya says other states shouldn’t interfere in Belarus developments

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya believes interference of other states in Belarusian developments is unacceptable, she said in an interview with Fox News.

The TV channel notes that she was asked whether Russia can take any measures in light of the recent developments. "We are not Russia. We are Belarus," she answered. "Our people want to live in a democratic country and no one country should influence the decision of our people." It is also highlighted that Tikhanovskaya rejected claims that protesters back pro-western ideas and oppose Russia.

Speaking about the Belarus developments, Tikhanovskaya stressed, "All of these arrests will not influence the Belarusian people’s struggle for their rights." "I have to admit, we are not the 'opposition' any more. We are the majority," she added.

As of incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the opposition figure underlined, "We will never forget the violence he committed to Belarusian people and he should understand [that]."