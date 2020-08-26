Paraguay interior minister tests positive for coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES, August 26. /TASS/. Paraguayan Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo has been hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus, Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said Tuesday.

"We have a confirmed COVID-19 case. The condition of Minister Acevedo is said to be stable," he told reporters.

According to the agency, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez has already visited the hospitalized minister who is 70 years old.

Acevedo is the first Paraguayan cabinet minister to test positive for coronavirus.

Paraguayan authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 7. Overall, more than 13,000 people contracted the virus in the country, while 219 died from it. On March 10, the country imposed a lockdown, it was later extended a few times. Currently, lockdown measures are significantly relaxed in most regions of Paraguay.