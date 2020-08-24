Lubomir Rehak to be shortly appointed Slovakia’s ambassador to Russia

PRAGUE, August 24./TASS/. Slovak Ambassador to the UK Lubomir Rehak will shortly be appointed Ambassador to Russia, the website of the Bratislava-based Pravda daily reported on Monday.

Rehak will replace Peter Priputen, who has been Ambassador to Russia since December 2014.

According to the newspaper data, Rehak, 50, is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). He began his diplomatic carrier in 1993 as assistant to the Slovak ambassador in Moscow. From 2006, he was Ambassador to Belarus, then led Slovakia’s diplomatic mission to the European Union, after which he was appointed Ambassador to Kazakhstan. The diplomat has been working in London since 2015.