Lukashenko needs to delegate some of his powers to government, parliament — expert

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko needs to delegate some of his power to the government and parliament in order to calm down protests in the country, Deputy Director of the Institute for CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS on Monday.

"If Lukashenko eventually fulfills his promise to strengthen the role of parliament and the government and delegates some of the presidential powers to the government, he can remove many of the reasons for public discontent. Few people even among opposition activists refuse to recognize Lukashenko’s past positive contribution, he is mostly criticized for falling behind the times," the expert pointed out.

According to him, if Lukashenko chooses to rely on threats and the use of force, there is a risk that the situation will take a turn similar to the Venezuelan crisis.

Zharikhin pointed out that a color revolution had failed in Belarus for external and internal reasons. "There is no constructive alternative to the Lukashenko regime, particularly as far as the economy is concerned because everyone understands that [Belarus] can’t do without Russia," he noted. The external reason is that the European Union showed little enthusiasm in supporting protesters.

"When it was about Ukraine, the Europeans wanted to separate it from Russia and the Americans wanted to turn Ukraine into an anti-Russian country and a source of threats to European security in order to create problems not only for Russia but also for the European Union. The Europeans have realized it and this is why even though they could want Lukashenko to step down, they don’t want it happen the way it did in Ukraine because it would undermine European security," the expert emphasized.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, is currently in Lithuania. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were detained, as dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries. Attempts to organize strikes at several Belarusian plants were made. Rallies to support Lukashenko later emerged in Minsk and other Belarusian cities.