Persecution of Belarus’ opposition limits possibilities for dialogue, says activist

"Law enforcers’ actions against the coordination council members, as well as the fact that a criminal case was opened following the establishment of the coordination council, will limit the council’s possibilities and dialogue [with the authorities]," he said.

According to Latushko, the council’s mission is to establish dialogue between society and the authorities to find a way out of the current political turmoil. He drew attention to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent words about the importance of dialogue in Belarusian society. Apart from that, the European Union foreign policy chief also stressed the importance of using the coordination council as an instrument for establishing such dialogue, he noted. "It means that such actions of the authorities will limit the council’s possibilities," he explained.

The establishment of the opposition coordination council was initiated on August 14 by former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who scored 10.12% of votes at the August 9 presidential polls in Belarus. She did not recognize the voting results indicating incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko’s landslide victory with 80.10% of votes. Tikhanovskaya left Belarus in the small hours on August 11 and is now staying in Lithuania. According to the opposition headquarters, the council will include 70 members and will be tasked to ensure peaceful transfer of power in the country. Following the council’s establishment, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office on Thursday opened a criminal case on charges of calls for power seizure. Two of the council presidium’s seven members, Maxim Znak and Sergei Dylevsky, were summoned to the Investigative Committee for questioning. According to later reports, one more council’s presidium member, Lilia Vlasova, was also summoned to the Investigative Committee.