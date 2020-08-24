US news portal claims Trump’s son-in-law is in personal contact with RDIF head

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. The US news portal The Daily Beast claims that US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is in personal contact with head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev. The portal cites sources in the White House administration.

According to the sources, Kushner and Dmitriev have discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the US and Russia for several years, having met in person. The news website lists Middle East regulation, oil production cuts and the fight against the novel coronavirus among the topics of their discussions.

The Daily Beast informs that the delivery of Russian medical equipment to New York during the COVID-19 outbreak came as a result of such cooperation.

"While the State Department had been involved in the logistics of the onboarding and offloading, it was Kushner who helped strike the deal," the article claims. "Kushner held the details of the New York shipment closely and accelerated the order by leaning on his personal relationship with Dmitriev."

The An-124 plane carrying Russian medical equipment arrived in New York on April 1. According to the agreement between Russia and the US, the RDIF paid for the Russian cargo sent to the USA in full as part of the anti-coronavirus effort. Meanwhile, the US paid for the delivery of similar American cargo to Russia in return.