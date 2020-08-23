Police tighten security in downtown Minsk ahead of opposition rally

MINSK, August 23. /TASS/. The police are tightening security in the center of Minsk before the opposition begins its March of New Belarus in the Belarusian capital, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told TASS on Sunday.

"The situation in the city is calm and under control so far. Security measures are being taken due to the opposition’s new planned action," the spokeswoman said.

The Belarusian law-enforcement agencies are also monitoring the Internet, she said. "We are monitoring the current calls [by the opposition]."

A TASS correspondent reported earlier on Sunday that a column of special vehicles and buses with law-enforcers moved from the area of Uruchye towards the center of Minsk. A part of prison trucks and riot police vehicles arrived at the Government House on Independence Square and many approaches to the center had been blocked.

The Belarusian traffic police are carrying out a special operation dubbed Filter, paying special attention to the roads at the entry to Minsk.

Supporters of the Belarusian opposition are set to hold an unauthorized march in the center of Minsk on Sunday. The opposition again intends to announce its demands to the Belarusian authorities.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the final data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered as his key rival garnered 10.12% of the vote. She did not recognize the outcome of the polls.

After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued for several days and according to the Interior Ministry, over 7,000 people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured.

Against this background, the workers of major enterprises are holding rallies demanding a new election and probes into the actions of law enforcement agencies. The opposition set up a coordination council to facilitate the transition of power.