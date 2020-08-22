Belarusian opposition to announce its further steps on Sunday

MINSK, August 22. /TASS/. The coordination council of the Belarusian opposition will unveil its plan of future actions on Sunday, council member Pavel Latushko told protestors in Minsk’s Independence Square on Saturday.

"Tomorrow we will voice our proposals on further steps. It will be a certain lawful algorithm of actions, strictly in line with the law," he said.

Latushko did not elaborate, adding only that those actions would concern every citizen of Belarus and their efficiency would depend on whether they are supported by the public.

"If they gain no support - we will come up with other initiatives. Everyone is expecting us to act," he said.

The rally at Minsk’s central Independence Square continued late on Saturday evening. The situation is largely calm.

Belarus, which held the August 9 presidential election, has been hit by mass protests for more than a week. The protesters challenged the outcome of the vote. During the first day of riots, the protesters clashed with police. Over 6,000 people were detained, dozens of police officers and protesters were injured. According to the final data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered as his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the vote. She did not recognize the outcome of the polls.