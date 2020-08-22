Over 23 mln people infected with COVID-19 worldwide — Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The number of detected cases of infection with a new type of coronavirus in the world exceeded 23 million on Saturday, according to the American Johns Hopkins University, which calculated the statistics based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the university, the number of infected people is now 23,026,230, while 800,237 people died, and 14,774,304 patients recovered. Most cases of infection (5,645,697) were recorded in the United States. This is followed by Brazil (3,532,330) and India (2,975,701).

In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 951 897 cases of infection were registered, 767 477 people got better, and 16 310 died.