Moscow reports 11 novel coronavirus deaths in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A total of 11 people diagnosed with the novel coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"11 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the crisis center said.

The overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,731.

As of August 22, more than 256,500 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, over 203,800 of them have already recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, about 23 million people have been infected worldwide and approximately 780,000 of them died. To date, 951,897 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 767,477 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 16,310 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.