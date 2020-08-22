Lukashenko orders military to react without warning to violations of western border

MINSK, August 22. / TASS /. The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko ordered the leadership of the Ministry of Defense to react without warning to violations of the border in the western direction on Saturday. Lukashenko set this task before the Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin during his visit to the training ground near Grodno.

"There won't be a warning. We warned them. If they violate the state border, we react without warning," Lukashenko said. The broadcast was conducted by STV TV channel.