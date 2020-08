ROME, August 22. / TASS /. The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in Italy has amounted to 1,071 in one day, the country's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Most of the infected were identified in the metropolitan area of Lazio - 215. It bypassed the northern regions of Lombardy (185) and Veneto (160) in this indicator.

On Friday, August 21, Italy already set an anti-record of the past three months - 947 new cases of infection.