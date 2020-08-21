Belarusian Customs report fourfold increase of currency illegal import attempts

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Attempts to illegally bring foreign currency into Belarus increased fourfold over the month, the State Customs Committee of the republic says on its website on Friday.

"The number of attempts to illegally bring foreign currency to Belarus outside the Eurasian Economic Union increased in this August by four times, compared to the like period of the last year," the Customs says in its official Telegram channel. During 20 days of August, "51 cases amounting to more than 300,000 US dollars were detected, seized in respect of exceeding the amount authorized for transfer across the customs border without declaration," the Customs reported.

According to customs rules of the Eurasian Economic Union, cash money totaling over 10,000 US dollars in the equivalent is subject to customs declaration, the committee added.