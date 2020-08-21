Belarusian police received hundreds of appeals on missing people since August 9

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. Belarusian citizens have directed to the police hundreds of appeals of disappearance of relatives and friends since August 9, the day of the presidential election, the majority of these claims have been processed already, the republic’s Interior Ministry’s press service reported on Friday.

"Since August 9, law enforcement agencies across the entire country received hundreds of appeals and claims by the citizens about sudden disappearances of their relatives and friends. The majority of the claimants think that the disappearances are connected to the detentions of the participants of mass unrest, blame the police for withholding information on the detainees," the agency noted.

According to its data, detectives of the criminal investigation departments work with such appeals and claims around the clock." To date, August 21, almost all of them have been processed, several dozen are left," the agency reported. As a result of operations conducted, it turned out that "some citizens are serving sentences under administrative arrest for illegal actions." "A significant part of declared citizens went to work or on vacation abroad without informing anybody," the Interior Ministry reported.

Also, according to the press service’s data, some socially troubled individuals regularly disappeared before, subsequently emerging in criminal dens or detention centers. "The majority of citizens checked have been detained by the law enforcement but at the moment of checking were released and fairly surprised that somebody placed their data in the public domain," the Belarusian Interior Ministry specified.