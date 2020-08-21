Tikhanovskaya says will return to Belarus when it is safe for her

VILNIUS, August 21. /TASS/. Former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will return to Belarus when it is safe for her there, she said during a press conference in Vilnius on Friday.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya left Belarus for Lithuania. She claimed that it was her own decision to leave. However, members of the opposition suggested that she might have been pressured to flee the country.

On Tuesday, Olga Kovalkova, Tikhanovskaya’s authorized representative, said that the former candidate would return to Belarus in the near future as "nothing presents a threat to her" there at the moment.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said she supports all forms of peaceful protest, hoping for dialogue between the Belarusian people and the government and for a new election. "I hope that common sense will prevail, that people will be heard, that the government will agree to begin dialogue and that a new fair election is held," she stated.

When asked about the opposition’s goals, Tikhanovskaya said that "violence must stop, political prisoners must be released, and a new election must be held."

"I support all protesters, all peaceful ways of defending one’s rights, including the right to an election and the right to freedom of speech. I hope and I believe that the government will hear its own people. We have always been told that the president loves his country and his people, and he sees clearly now that people want change," she stated.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. Several thousand people have been detained, while dozens of law enforcement officers and protesters have been injured. The Belarusian opposition established a Coordination Council for the transition of power in the republic. Its first session took place on August 19. On August 20, the Belarusian Prosecutor General’s Office launched a criminal case over the creation of the Coordination Council, deeming its activity as a call for the seizure of power.