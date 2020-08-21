Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. Former US Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night.

"If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people, to come together, and make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America," Biden said in his speech.

The US presidential election is scheduled for November 3. Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee.