Opposition in Belarus believes protests will lead to dialogue

MINSK, August 21. /TASS/. The authorities of Belarus do not want to enter into a dialogue with the Coordination Council of the opposition, but they will have to do it taking into account the protest mood of a large number of Belarusians, the Council’s presidium member, ex-Minister of Culture Pavel Latushko told TASS.

"We understand that there is no desire here, … but we see the statements by the incumbent president that it is necessary to change the constitution. This is one of the signs of readiness for dialogue and one of the results of the protests," Latushko said.

According to him, the members of the Coordination Council foresaw the reaction of the authorities to its creation, and initially stressed that the council "has no goals of violating the constitution and the current legislation, it is a public platform aimed at relaying the need for a dialogue on the main problematic moments amid political crisis in the country".

"We will look at the development of the situation. We continue to receive proposals from citizens to join the council, its numbers will increase significantly in the near future," Latushko said.

The opposition in Belarus formed a Coordination Council to ensure the transit of power in a political crisis. Prosecutor General of Belarus Alexander Konyuk said on Thursday that the activities of the Coordination Council of the opposition are unconstitutional and aimed at seizing power, a criminal case has been opened.