Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil surpasses 3.5 mln

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. The number coronavirus cases in Brazil per day increased by 45,323, to 3,501,975, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the ministry, 2,653,975 people have recovered, another 736,264 patients remain under medical supervision. The number of deaths per day increased by 1,204 and reached 112,304.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, ranks second in the list of states with the highest number of cases and deaths, behind only the United States. The Ministry of Health of the country had previously predicted that the situation would stabilize by July, and in August a gradual slowdown in the spread of infection would begin.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.