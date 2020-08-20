Another opposition protest underway in downtown Minsk

MINSK, August 20. /TASS/. Hundreds of people protesting against the results of the presidential election in Belarus have gathered in front of the Government House on Independence Square in the country’s capital of Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

Protesters are chanting slogans in support of the Belarusian opposition. At the same time, a motor cavalcade in support of President Alexander Lukashenko is circling around the square. According to the TASS correspondent, the atmosphere is less tense than it was in previous days though traffic through Independence Square has been shut down for the first time. There are no large groups of police officers in sight.

Another thing to note is that a large number of reporters from European countries are covering the activity.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote whereas his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. A number of Western countries refused to recognize the election’s results.