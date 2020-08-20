Mali’s military urges state officials to return to work

PRETORIA, August 20. /TASS/. Mali’s military leaders who seized power have called on citizens to stop "the acts of vandalism" in the country and asked state officials to return to work, Nigerian newspaper Vanguard reported on Thursday.

"We are inviting all staff of state agencies to come to work and start working," a representative of the self-proclaimed National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) Col. Ismael Wague told the national television.

He also said the military would not tolerate "the acts of vandalism." "The destruction of public buildings must stop," Wague stressed. On the day of mutiny on August 18 in the country’s capital Bamako numerous state buildings were looted. Some buildings, including courts and attorney’s offices, were set on fire.

The colonel dismissed the reports that four people had been killed and ten others had been wounded during the mutiny. "No one was hurt," Wague said.

He also stressed that strict discipline would be observed in the military units and its violators would be harshly punished.