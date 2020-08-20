OSCE states improvement of situation along line of contact in Donbass

"The participants of today’s TCG meeting unanimously noted that the "Measures to strengthen the ceasefire" agreed upon by them four weeks ago, have been working successfully," she said. She added that "the numbers of ceasefire violations have dropped to the lowest level ever recorded by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission," the situation in the conflict zone has significantly improved in the security sphere. "This proves once again that concrete results can be achieved provided there is political will," the representative stressed. She encouraged the sides to continue to exert every effort to preserve sustainable and comprehensive armistice.

KIEV, August 20. /TASS/. Measures to enhance the ceasefire regime are implemented successfully, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau stated after the meeting of the Contact group on settlement in Donbass and its working groups in a videoconference format, the OSCE press service reported on Thursday.

As the OSCE noted, the participants of the meeting of the security working group were developing the updated plan of mine sweeping and "they came close to agreement upon twenty demining areas, including areas near the entry-exit crossing points." The representative has urged the meeting participants to sign and implement this agreement without putting forward additional conditions.

The economic working group, according to the OSCE, discussed the current issues of water supply in some districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk Regions, as well as the ecological issues paying main attention to the condition of coal mines on both sides of the line of contact. The humanitarian working group discussed the mutual release and exchange of conflict-related detainees, the press service said. "All those responsible shall demonstrate goodwill to reach an early agreement on this issue," the statement said.

In addition, the conference participants discussed the technical possibility of delivering humanitarian cargo across the line of contact in the Lugansk Region. The discussion of the political working group was mainly devoted to the Resolution of the Verkhovna Rada "On the appointment of regular local elections in 2020." "I regret that, for this reason, participants were unable to discuss the issues on the agenda, aimed at the implementation of the Minsk Agreements," the representative said.