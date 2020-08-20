Malian opposition to cooperate with rebels on transition process - report

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Malian opposition June 5 Movement - Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) announced Wednesday its intention to cooperate with the military who grabbed power in the country, AFP reported, citing the opposition’s statement.

The M5-RFP underscored that its will work on "development of a plan of action that will be negotiated with the National Committee for the Salvation of the People [the body, established by the rebels] and all powers of the country."

On morning August 18, a rebellion took place at a military base near Mali’s capital city of Bamako. The military captured the General Staff and arrested the country’s top leadership, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Under pressure, Keita announced his resignation and dismissed the government and the parliament.

One of the rebels’ first steps was liberation of M5-RFP activists, sentenced by courts for street violence and organization of unrest.