Russia hands over COVID-19 test batch to Peru - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES, August 20. /TASS/. Russia handed over a batch of coronavirus tests as a pandemic relief humanitarian aid, Peru’s National Healthcare Institute announced Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation handed over 50,000 molecular tests for SARS-CoV-2 detection, so that even more Peruvians could check for COVID-19," the Institute tweeted.

According to the Institute, 20,000 more tests were handed over to the parliament of the Andean Community, which includes Bolivia, Columbia, Peru and Ecuador.

"Such displays of solidarity as this aid are exactly what we need to overcome the pandemic," says the Institute’s head Cesar Cabezas.

In mid-March, Peru’s President Martin Vizcarra declared a state of emergency and introduced a quarantine over the pandemic. In May, the president announced gradual restoration of economic activity in the country.

Currently, over 540,000 people have contracted the disease in Peru, while over 26,000 people died.