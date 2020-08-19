Mexico interested in Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo confirmed his country’s interest in prompt acquisition of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine during his conversation with Russian envoy Victor Coronelli.

"I thank the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Victor Coronelli for his visit to the [Mexico’s] Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We discussed the Sputnik V vaccine. I expressed the interest in the third phase [of testing], so that the vaccine appear in Mexico as soon as possible," Coronelli tweeted Wednesday.

On August 11, Russia was the first to register a coronavirus vaccine, naming it Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, it passed clinical tests between June and July this year.

On August 16, Institute’s head Alexander Gintsburg disclosed that the third [post-registration] stage is slated to begin within 7 to 10 days.