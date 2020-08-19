UN Security Council press statement condemns mutiny in Mali

UNITED NATIONS, August 19./TASS/. The UN Security Council has condemned the mutiny in Kati, Mali, and urged the mutineers to release all the detained officials and to return to their barracks in a press statement issued on Wednesday after an emergency meeting on Mali.

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern regarding the recent developments in Mali. They strongly condemned the mutiny which happened in Kati, Mali, on 18 August 2020, and which led to the arrest of the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister and several members of the Government by some mutineers," the press statement said.

The Security Council urged "those mutineers to release safely and immediately all the officials detained and to return to their barracks without delay".

"They also underlined the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to constitutional order," the press statement said.

A mutiny happened at an army base in Kati, outside capital city Bamako, on the morning of August 18. The military seized the General Staff, arrested the country’s top authorities, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and established the so-called National Committee for the Salvation of the People. Under pressure, Keita announced his resignation and also dissolved the government and the parliament.