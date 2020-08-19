Several thousand protesters get together in central Minsk

MINSK, August 19./TASS/. Several thousand people are holding a rally in Minsk’s central Independence Square, where earlier participants in a rally in front of the Belarusian Interior Ministry moved to, TASS reports from the site.

There are many young people among them. Protesters are free to take the floor, and some of them speak to lash out at the authorities in power. Protesters also denounce violence in the streets of Belarus, as well as chant slogans in support of the workers on strike. Cell phone lights are flashing.

No law enforcement officers can be seen on the square, with the exception of those on duty at the government building. No one is interfering with the rally. Protesters are gradually leaving the square at the moment.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s final data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls. After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued for several days and, according to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people ended up in custody.