Opposition urges immediate negotiations with the Belarus authorities

MINSK, August 19./TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition has urged the country’s authorities to immediately get down to talks, says a resolution passed after the council’s first session on Wednesday.

"The Coordination Council believes that the only way to overcome a political crisis is to immediately start negotiations and work out mechanisms for restoring lawfulness and holding a new election," the resolution said.

"Dodging negotiations will rest responsibility on the authorities in power for the deepening of a political and economic crisis in the Republic of Belarus," it stressed. "Before a new election is called and other demands are met, the Belarusian people will continue pursuing their civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution to see law and justice restored," it went on to say.

Among these rights, it listed "the right to work and to strike, a ban on forced labor, the right to peaceful actions, the right to judicial protection, the right to freely express opinions and beliefs, the right to obtain complete and reliable information, the right to manage own property".