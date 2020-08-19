Opposition urges immediate negotiations with the Belarus authorities

MINSK, August 19./TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition has urged the country’s authorities to immediately get down to talks, says a resolution passed after the council’s first session on Wednesday.
"The Coordination Council believes that the only way to overcome a political crisis is to immediately start negotiations and work out mechanisms for restoring lawfulness and holding a new election," the resolution said.
"Dodging negotiations will rest responsibility on the authorities in power for the deepening of a political and economic crisis in the Republic of Belarus," it stressed. "Before a new election is called and other demands are met, the Belarusian people will continue pursuing their civil rights guaranteed by the Constitution to see law and justice restored," it went on to say.
Among these rights, it listed "the right to work and to strike, a ban on forced labor, the right to peaceful actions, the right to judicial protection, the right to freely express opinions and beliefs, the right to obtain complete and reliable information, the right to manage own property".
"The Coordination Council supports the created civil initiatives which will protect jobs and will ensure assistance to anyone who protests their rights peacefully," the document said.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s final data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls. After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued for several days and, according to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people ended up in custody.