Belarus defense minister gives orders to reinforce troops in Grodno area

It said the defense minister had ordered "to reinforce the operational command with the Tochka missile battalion, the Polonez battalion, a unit of unmanned aerial systems, as well as systems of air defense, electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare".

MINSK, August 19/TASS/.

Earlier, President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the Defense Ministry to closely monitor the movement of NATO troops in Poland and Lithuania, as well as to put the troops on the western border on full combat alert, stressing that the situation was escalating on the country’s western border.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s final data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls.

After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued for several days and, according to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people ended up in custody.