Opposition discussing solutions to Belarus crisis, says Coordination Council

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition is discussing ways to settle the situation in the country, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council’s presidium, told TV Rain on Wednesday.

At the moment, it is "drafting the first basic decision which will determine the main approaches to the settlement of the situation in our country," Latushko said. The document "will form the basis for potential negotiations," he added.

The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition elected on Wednesday a seven-member presidium, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.