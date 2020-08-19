Opposition discussing solutions to Belarus crisis, says Coordination Council

MOSCOW, August 19./TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition is discussing ways to settle the situation in the country, Pavel Latushko, a member of the council’s presidium, told TV Rain on Wednesday.
At the moment, it is "drafting the first basic decision which will determine the main approaches to the settlement of the situation in our country," Latushko said. The document "will form the basis for potential negotiations," he added.
The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition elected on Wednesday a seven-member presidium, the council said in a statement on Wednesday.
Svetlana Alexievich is a winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Lilia Vlasova and Maxim Znak are lawyers, Sergei Dylevsky is a member of the Minsk Tractor Works’ strike committee, Olga Kovalkova is former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s authorized representative, Maria Kolesnikova is one of Tikhanovskaya’s associates, and Pavel Latushko is the former director general of the Janka Kupala National Theater.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s final data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote, whereas Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was considered his key rival, garnered 10.12% of the ballot. Subsequently, she refused to recognize the outcome of the polls.
After the results of exit polls were announced late on August 9, mass protests flared up in downtown Minsk and other cities, which spiraled into clashes with police. The protests continued for several days and, according to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people ended up in custody.