Ukraine quits seven CIS civil aviation agreements

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine has pulled out of seven international agreements on civil aviation signed in the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal told a government meeting Wednesday.

"Our government continues the policy of withdrawing from cooperation agreements in the framework of the CIS, therefore, today we are denouncing, or practically scrapping the treaty on radio navigation aids and the agreement relating to civil aviation," he said.

After a coup in Ukraine in February 2014, the new government announced the process of its withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States. In May 2018, then President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a decree terminating Ukraine’s participation in the activity of CIS statutory bodies. In August 2018, Ukraine’s mission to these bodies was closed, and contacts are now exercised through the Ukrainian embassy in Minsk.

After 2018, Kiev walked out of a number of CIS cooperation agreements, including the agreements on cooperation in foreign economic activity, interstate exchange of economic information and some tax agreements among them.