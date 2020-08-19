Belarus needs to choose its path on its own, Merkel says

BERLIN, August 19. /TASS/. Belarus needs to choose its path on its own, German Chancellor Angela Mekrel said following a video conference of the members of the European Council, which was dedicated to the situation in Belarus.

"It is perfectly clear to us that Belarus needs to find its path on its own and it should lead through national dialogue," she pointed out. "There should be no foreign interference," Merkel added.

"Belarusian residents know what they want. This is why we would like to see Belarus take an independent path and a decision to be made within the country," the German chancellor stressed.