Almost 80 countries received Russian emergencies ministry's aid in past 30 years

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. During the nearly 30 years of its existence, the Russian emergencies ministry provided assistance to almost 80 countries worldwide, the ministry’s press service told TASS on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day marked on Wednesday.

"In the past 30 years, the Russian emergencies ministry rendered assistance to 76 nations. During the period between the start of 2019 and until now, a total of 41 humanitarian missions have been carried out beyond Russia’s borders," the ministry said.

In the reported period, the Russian emergencies ministry helped 25 nations, sending more than 24,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo there.

African nations, hit by natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes, were among the most frequent recipients of the Russian assistance.

Humanitarian aid deliveries are the most sought-after form of assistance. Besides, the emergencies ministry often sends groups of rescuers and doctors to disaster-hit areas, as was after the recent devastating blast in Beirut. Russian firefighting aviation frequently takes part in extinguishing wildfires abroad.

The World Humanitarian Day was established by a UN General Assembly resolution as an international day dedicated to recognize humanitarian personnel and those who have lost their lives working for humanitarian causes. It is observed on August 19, marking the day when then Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq, S·rgio Vieira de Mello, and 21 of his colleagues were killed in the bombing of the UN Headquarters in Baghdad in 2003.