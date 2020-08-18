Lavrov, Maas express hope for prompt normalization of situation in Belarus

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Germany Sergey Lavrov and Heiko Maas discussed the situation in Belarus Tuesday and expressed their hope for the most prompt normalization of the situation in the republic.

"In the wake of the earlier conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Ministers discussed the latest events in Belarus regarding the recent presidential elections," Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement. "The side expressed their hope for the most prompt normalization of the situation. The Russian side underscored that any foreign intervention in the internal political processes would be unacceptable. Russia also attracted attention of Germany, currently presiding over the European Union, to the foreign attempts to destabilize the situation in this country, which is brotherly for Russia."

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two Ministers also paid special attention to Russian President’s initiative to conduct a meeting of the US Security Council permanent members, Germany and Iran in a bid to find ways to ensure security in the Persian Gulf region, taking concerns of all interested sides into account.

Besides, Lavrov and Maas confirmed the adherence to the UN Security Council resolution 2231, which created an international legal foundation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program.

"As was pointed out, signing of this agreement back in 2015 was a major political and diplomatic achievement, aimed at strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime and of the regional security in the Middle East region," the Ministry said.