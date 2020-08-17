Several hundred protesters gather near Belarus’ health ministry building

"We have come here to demand the health ministry’s administration finally say what it thinks about violence that was used after the elections," one of the protesting doctors told TASS. "Our minister has not even admitted that hospitals received people with horrible injuries."

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Several hundred people, including medics, gathered near the building of the Belarusian health ministry on Monday to protest against the position taken by the ministry’s administration on the developments in the country.

Belarus may hold new elections if new constitution is adopted, Lukashenko says

According to a TASS correspondent, people continue to come.

Addressing the protesters, one of the doctors called on her colleague not to be afraid of law enforcers. "They are afraid of us now," she said.

Another doctor demonstrated photos of people beaten up during protests and in detention facilities. "I don’t want such things to happen again," he stressed.

The protesting medics demand access to detention facilities to examine those kept there after protest actions.

On August 9, Belarus held its sixth presidential election since declaring independence in 1991. According to the final results of Sunday’s voting, the incumbent president, Alexander Lukashenko, won 80.1% of the vote. His closest rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, scored 10.12% of votes. However, she did not recognize the results of the voting.

Mass protests and clashes with police took place in Minsk and other Belarusian cities on Sunday night into Monday morning after exit poll results were made public. Rallies have continued ever since. As a result, several thousands of people were detained, dozens of law enforcers and demonstrators were injured.