Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 69,600

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Eighty-two more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, or by 10 cases less than on the previous day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 69,500, the country’ health ministry reported on Monday.

"As many as 69,589 people (or about 0.74% out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19," it said, adding that the daily tally was 82.

"A total of 613 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said, adding that three patients died during the past day.

According to the latest update, as many as 67,149 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 77 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,426,766 people, or 15.2% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.