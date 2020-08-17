Internet access in Minsk fully restored

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Belarusian national communications provider Beltelecom announced that issues with Internet access, earlier reported by the users, were caused by a technical issue, and that the network access has been completely restored.

"There were problems with the Internet access due to a short technical malfunction between 11:30 and 11:400 [Minsk time]. Currently, the network operations have been completely restored," the company said, according to BelTA news agency.

Earlier on Monday, users in various districts of Minsk complained about lack of mobile Internet access, issues with voice calls and inability to connect via a VPN.

Network problems in Minsk began on the presidential elections day, August 9. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that communications were disrupted due to numerous cyberattacks from abroad. On August 12, the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of Belarus announced that the Internet access in the republic has been restored.