Belarusian Potash company partially shuts down over workers’ strike

MINSK, August 17. /TASS/. Operation of the Belaruskali potash company is partially stopped, because a portion of the employees is one the strike, says Andrey Rybak, head of Belhimprofsoyuz, workers’ union organization of the plant.

"A portion of Belaruskali is on the strike, therefore, the production is partially stopped," he said.

On August 16, Belarusian website tut.by published fragments of a video address of the Belaruskali workers, in which they stated their readiness to join the nationwide strike. They said that all mining and drilling complexes, as well as enrichment divisions and supplementary workshops will be stopped. The workers demanded release of "political prisoners" and the apprehended participants of peaceful protests; resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and repeat elections.

Meanwhile, the workers of the Belarussian Potash Company, the largest supplier of mineral fertilizers, published an open letter, calling to stop violence against peaceful protesters, while also calling on the peaceful protesters to remain peaceful and prevent provocations.

Mass protests have engulfed Belarus, which held presidential elections on August 9. During the first day of protests, the events involved clashes with police officers. According to the Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were apprehended; several dozen police officers and protesters were injured.

According to the Central Electoral Commission, president Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected with 80.10% of votes, followed by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 10.12%. August 16 marked the largest protest of Lukashenko’s opponents.