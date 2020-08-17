Experts says Belarusian protests can last for several months

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Protests in Belarus can last for up to several months, member of the Russian Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations Bogdan Bezpalko told TASS on Monday.

"Protests can last between several days and several months because protesters will feel solidarity from other Belarusians. Strikes are beginning across the country and it all encourages demonstrators, especially since they are acting peacefully," he pointed out.

According to Bezpalko, protests will go on if foreign actors support them. "It can be either moral, or diplomatic or financial support," he specified, adding that social and political activity would only grow in the country.

The expert went on to say that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had failed to balance out protest activities by organizing a gathering of his supporters on Sunday. "According to independent estimates, the event involved 4,000 people, while official estimates say there were 20,000. Lukashenko is now facing huge difficulties in legitimizing his election victory," Bezpalko explained. In his view, Lukashenko will either have "to fight until the end to remain in power" or try to make a bargain at some point with "people who will represent western elites and perhaps some of the Russian politicians." "In this case, a soft transfer of power, a velvet revolution, will take place in Belarus," the expert said. He emphasized that though Lukashenko had expressed determination to take tough measures to retain power, "it is impossible to put everyone in prison."

"Russia, unfortunately, is late, because it should have created pro-Russian parties, movements, groups of activists, journalists and political strategists in Belarus 15 years ago. And now, nationalist activists have taken control of the protests," the expert stressed. "People are just tired of Lukashenko but there is no one else left in Belarus who can offer support to them," Bezpalko concluded.

Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, over 6,000 people were detained, dozens of police officers and demonstrators suffered injuries.